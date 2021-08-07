Chelsea transfer news: Blues increasingly confident of Romelu Lukaku deal

Chelsea are edging closer to completing the re-signing of Romelu Lukaku, according to reports.

The Blues had initially explored the possibility of bringing the Belgium international back to Stamford Bridge in May.

However, they then turned their attention towards other transfer targets after Lukaku committed his future to Inter.

Chelsea were subsequently linked with Erling Haaland and Robert Lewandowski, but a failure to prise either striker away from the Bundesliga has seen them renew their interest in Lukaku.

And with Inter experiencing financial difficulties, Chelsea are confident of getting a deal over the line.

According to the Evening Standard, Lukaku is on the verge of sealing a return to west London.

Further talks between all parties are taking place this weekend, as Chelsea and Inter look to strike an agreement.

The Serie A champions are holding out for £110m, but the Blues would prefer to reduce the fee by offering a makeweight.

Inter have already rejected Marcos Alonso and may now be offered Davide Zappacosta as part of the deal.

Thomas Tuchel wants to get Lukaku through the door before Chelsea face Crystal Palace in their first game of the Premier League season next Saturday.

Tuchel made the acquisition of a new striker a priority this summer, and he now looks set to welcome the Belgian to his squad.

Lukaku made 15 goalless appearances for Chelsea earlier in his career, before being sold to Everton in 2014.

His two seasons in Italy were hugely successful, as the 28-year-old scored 64 goals in 95 games in all competitions.

Lukaku had been happy to stay at the San Siro but he now has his heart set on a second spell at Stamford Bridge.

He is arguably the missing piece in the Chelsea jigsaw and will hope to fire Tuchel's side to the Premier League title this term.

Last season's Serie A was the first major trophy Lukaku has won since leaving Belgium, and he will be keen to get his hands on more silverware in 2021/22.

