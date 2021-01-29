Chelsea transfer news: Blues prepare eye-watering bid for Dortmund's Erling Haaland

Chelsea will reportedly splash out on Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland in the summer, while looking at a potential deal for Bayern Munich’s David Alaba too.

Haaland has become one of European football’s most sought-after prospects since moving to the Bundesliga in January 2020, scoring 37 goals in 37 games for Dortmund in all competitions.

Real Madrid’s interest in the 20-year-old is well established, but Sky Sports reports that Chelsea will try to get ahead of the Spanish giants in the race for his signature.

Madrid remain confident that Haaland will end up in Spain, but Dortmund could be tempted to sell him at the end of the season if Chelsea offer a fee higher than the £66 million release clause that will become active in the summer of 2022.

The Blues are one of few clubs capable of forking out such a fee after the coronavirus pandemic took its toll on European football finances.

Alaba is also on the radar of the Stamford Bridge hierarchy. The Austria international’s contract will expire at the end of the season, when he will leave on a free transfer.

Madrid, Liverpool, Manchester United and PSG have expressed interest, but Chelsea are also in the mix for the 28-year-old.

