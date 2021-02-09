Chelsea transfer news: Thomas Tuchel may have changed his mind on key position - report

Andreas Christensen’s recent form could have convinced Thomas Tuchel to alter his summer transfer strategy, according to reports.

The Chelsea manager had been expected to push for a new centre-back in his first full window as the club’s manager.

Tuchel replaced Frank Lampard at Stamford Bridge in the final few days of the January transfer window.

Thiago Silva is out of contract in the summer but Chelsea are keen to offer the experienced Brazilian a one-year extension.

Silva has excelled since joining the club and is highly regarded by Tuchel, who worked with him at PSG.

Silva suffered a muscular injury in the 1-0 victory over Chelsea last week, with Christensen taking his place in the first half.

The Dane put in a commanding display despite having made only five previous Premier League appearances this term.

Christensen was then named in Tuchel’s starting XI for Sunday’s 2-1 triumph over Sheffield United.

The 25-year-old has shown himself to be capable of filling in for Silva, whose absence has not yet been a major issue for the Blues.

As such, Christensen may have convinced Tuchel that he does not need to sign a new centre-back this summer, according to football.london .

However, there is a chance that the Denmark international could push to leave Chelsea if Silva does sign a one-year extension.

Christensen is out of contract in 2023 and there are fears that he could reject a new deal unless he is given assurances that he is a first-choice pick at centre-back.

And if the 24-year-old does turn down the offer of a new deal, Chelsea could choose to cash in on him at the end of the season.

Tuchel will hope that he is able to convince Christensen that there will be plenty of game time to go around, particularly if he continues to use a three-man defence.

Chelsea face Barnsley in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Thursday.

