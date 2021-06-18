Christian Eriksen discharged from hospital following collapse

Christian Eriksen has been discharged from hospital following an operation on his heart, the Danish national team has confirmed on social media.

Eriksen had undergone surgery to install a heart starter device, after collapsing on the pitch during his nation's opening game of Euro 2020 against Finland. Eriksen visited his teammates at their Helsingor training ground before returning home to recover with his family.

"Thank you for the massive number of greetings," the Inter playmaker shared on social media, via his national team's Twitter account. "It has been incredible to see and feel. The operation went well, and I am doing well under the circumstances. It was really great to see the guys again after the fantastic game that they played last night, no need to say that I will be cheering on them on Monday against Russia."

Eriksen's collapse against Finland - a 1-0 defeat for his side - was a shocking moment in the tournament so far, and prompted an outpouring of well-wishing from the football community. It is unknown whether the 29-year-old will be able to return to playing in future.