Connor Wickham provides Palace a fitness boost

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson could have Connor Wickham back in the squad for Saturday’s Premier League fixture at home to Norwich.

The forward has not played since the Carabao Cup second-round penalty shoot-out defeat to Colchester on August 27 because of an ankle problem, but returned to first-team training this week.

Centre-back James Tomkins will also hope to feature against Norwich after playing an hour for the under-23s on Monday against QPR on his return from a groin injury suffered in April.

Norwich goalkeeper Tim Krul is set to be out with a back problem, but defender Max Aarons will travel with the squad after recovering from an ankle injury.

Goalkeeper Ralf Fahrmann (groin) will also be monitored, so Northern Ireland international Michael McGovern is on standby. Midfielder Alex Tettey picked up a minor groin problem in the defeat at Burnley, so is not involved.

Midfielders Mario Vrancic (calf), Tom Trybull (ankle), winger Onel Hernandez (knee), defenders Christoph Zimmermann (foot) and Timm Klose (knee) all continue their rehabilitation.

Crystal Palace provisional squad: Guaita, Ward, Van Aanholt, Sakho, Schlupp, Cahill, Milivojevic, Kouyate, Townsend, Ayew, Zaha, Hennessey, Tomkins, Dann, Meyer, McCarthy, Camarasa, Riedewald, Benteke, Wickham.

Norwich provisional squad: Fahrmann, Byram, Godfrey, Lewis, Cantwell, Buendia, Stiepermann, McLean, Amadou, Leitner, Pukki, McGovern, Hanley, Heise, Roberts, Drmic, Srbeny, McGovern, Aarons.