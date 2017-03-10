Conte has not cleared the air with Mourinho over goal celebrations

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has not cleared the air with Jose Mourinho since their Premier League win over Manchester United.

The Blues host United in a mouthwatering FA Cup quarter-final on Monday, Mourinho hoping to avenge a 4-0 October defeat against his former club.

The ex-Chelsea boss criticised current manager Conte for overzealous celebrations in that match, confronting him on the touchline and appearing to tell him he should celebrate passionately "at 1-0, not 4-0".

But the Italian, who defended his actions at the time, has no plans to change as he insists his goal celebrations are simply displaying his passion.

Asked if he had spoken to Mourinho since, Conte said: "No, but I don't think it is important.

"There is nothing to clarify with him. I think I have shown in my period at Chelsea that I live the game with great passion.

"Sometimes I want to share my enthusiasm with my players, my staff and also the fans. It is normal.

"For me the most important thing is to try and win, and then think about another celebration.

"My players are focused on the game, on the pitch, on the work every game. Mind games don't bring you to win."

Conte says he does not consider his goal celebrations an important matter. March 10, 2017

Conte thinks Chelsea's pre-match status as favourites counts for little and would not state whether he thought Zlatan Ibrahimovic's absence through suspension would be significant.

"After the game I can tell you," he said of Ibrahimovic. "I hope to show we are favourites on the pitch, not only in words.

"Before the October game I was sure we were facing a great team. It is the same now.

"In October we didn't know our future. Now we are in March and we stay on top of the table. We have a good identity as a team.

"Up to now all my players are available, but we still have two training sessions on Saturday and Sunday.

"The most important thing is the pitch, to prepare your team in the right way. This is the most important thing."