Cristiano Ronaldo scores record-equalling 805 career goals to match Josef Bican
By Richard Martin published
The Portuguese's thunderous opener against Tottenham saw him equal a FIFA record for goals scored for club and country
Cristiano Ronaldo became the joint-top scorer of all-time after scoring a spectacular opening goal for Manchester United against Tottenham.
The Portuguese let fly from over 30 yards and sent the ball into the top corner to score his 805th goal for club and country.
The strike saw him equal the late Josef Bican as the highest scorer in the history of football, according to world organising body FIFA.
Austrian Bican, whose career spanned from 1931 to 1955 scored the majority of his goals for Slavia Prague, plundering a remarkable 427 goals in 221 games for the Czech side.
He played for two national sides, first for his native Austria and then for Czechoslovakia. He retired at the age of 42.
Richard Martin is the Weekend Editor of FourFourTwo. He spent 10 years in Spain as a football correspondent and has attended over 600 games across 16 countries, his favourite being Argentina. He has also worked for Reuters, The Telegraph, The Daily Mail, The Times and AS.
