Cristiano Ronaldo scores record-equalling 805 career goals to match Josef Bican

Cristiano Ronaldo became the joint-top scorer of all-time after scoring a spectacular opening goal for Manchester United against Tottenham.

The Portuguese let fly from over 30 yards and sent the ball into the top corner to score his 805th goal for club and country.

The strike saw him equal the late Josef Bican as the highest scorer in the history of football, according to world organising body FIFA.

Austrian Bican, whose career spanned from 1931 to 1955 scored the majority of his goals for Slavia Prague, plundering a remarkable 427 goals in 221 games for the Czech side.

He played for two national sides, first for his native Austria and then for Czechoslovakia. He retired at the age of 42.