David Moyes will return to West Ham on one condition - report

As Manuel Pellegrini's West Ham United lurch towards the relegation zone, the Chilean's time looks to be up at the London Stadium.

When Slaven Bilic was sacked, it was David Moyes who was parachuted in to help steer West Ham away from relegation, and it's thought he's once again being targeted this time around. However, according to The Times, Moyes would only the consider the job if it was on a long term contract.

When he took over in 2017 it was on a short-term deal until the end of the season. Despite meeting the requirements of the role by securing the Hammers' Premier League status, West Ham's joint owners David Gold and David Sullivan chose to appoint Pellegrini that summer instead, leaving Moyes dismayed.

Moyes has not worked in management since then, though he was reportedly verbally offered a return to Everton before the Toffees hired Carlo Ancelotti. It's thought he would be open to a return to West Ham, and would bring assistant Stuart Pearce with him, but wants to avoid a repeat of what happened in 2018.

The circumstances of his arrival would be remarkably similar. West Ham currently sit 17th in the table, just one point off the relegation zone.

Their 2-1 defeat to Crystal Palace on Boxing Day once again came after they had led, meaning West Ham have now lost more points from winning positions than any other team in the league. The game was also marred by club captain Mark Noble and Angelo Ogbonna having a heated disagreement during the second-half.

A decision on Pellegrini's future is thought to rest on the next two games: home to high-flying Leicester City, and away to Bournemouth. If West Ham start 2020 in the relegation zone, then that may be the final nail in the coffin.

