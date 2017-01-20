Depay not holding Manchester United grudge

Memphis Depay does not have any negative feelings about Manchester United having swapped Old Trafford for Lyon.

The Netherlands international joined United from PSV in 2015, but failed to live up to the high expectations and has largely played a bit-part role over the past 18 months.

He was consequently allowed to leave the club for a fee that could rise to €25million, and Depay is keen to get his career back on track at the Ligue 1 giants.

"I am not looking for revenge on Manchester United or anything," the 22-year-old said at a news conference. "I just want to show what I am capable of again, just like I have done in the past.

"I played with some great players at United, like Wayne Rooney, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Paul Pogba. I learned a lot from them and took all of that on board. I learned that it was necessary to adapt to a new team, a new style of play and a new league. I now have to prove myself again.

"The project at OL was more complete than what other clubs could offer. I felt that coming here was the right move. I follow all the leagues and I know OL are a big club that has won a lot of titles.

"I know that Sunday's game against Marseille is crucial. I hope to feature in some way, even if I need a bit of match rhythm. I want to score goals, enjoy myself and play in this magnificent stadium."