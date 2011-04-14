Domenech damages dispute to be settled in January
By app
PARIS - Former France coach Raymond Domenech and the French Football Federation (FFF) failed to come to an agreement on Thursday over his severance package and will convene again for an arbitration hearing on January 13 next year.
Domenech was dismissed for serious misconduct in September after the fiasco at last year's World Cup in South Africa, when the team went on strike after forward Nicolas Anelka was sent home for verbally abusing the coach.
The coach wants 2.9 million euros in damages, a figure the French sports minister Chantal Jouanno has said is "indecent".
"There has been no conciliation, the matter is referred to a hearing on January 13, 2012," Domenech's lawyer Jean-Yves Connesson told reporters.
"The battle continues to assert the rights of Raymond Domenech and we are extremely confident."
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.