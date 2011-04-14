Domenech damages dispute to be settled in January

Domenech was dismissed for serious misconduct in September after the fiasco at last year's World Cup in South Africa, when the team went on strike after forward Nicolas Anelka was sent home for verbally abusing the coach.

The coach wants 2.9 million euros in damages, a figure the French sports minister Chantal Jouanno has said is "indecent".

"There has been no conciliation, the matter is referred to a hearing on January 13, 2012," Domenech's lawyer Jean-Yves Connesson told reporters.

"The battle continues to assert the rights of Raymond Domenech and we are extremely confident."