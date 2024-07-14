Eight-figure bonus for Gareth Southgate and England players revealed... IF they win

The England squad and manager would get a big payday for winning Euro 2024

Gareth Southgate and the England squad would receive a hefty windfall if they were to overcome Spain in the Euro 2024 final on Sunday evening… or at least, they would, if they didn’t usually donate their match fees and bonuses to charity instead.

Not that it will be England’s primary motivator as they look to claim their first-ever European Championship trophy and their only major title besides the 1966 World Cup, but hey, it’s literally a nice bonus.

The total amount of prize money would run into eight figures, which is officially more money than any of the FourFourTwo writers have in their bank accounts.

VIDEO Why England FINALLY Came Good Against The Netherlands

England would get bonus windfall from Euro 2024 triumph

According to Grosvenor Sport, the FA would receive £24m in prize money should they win the tournament, over half of which would be split between the coaching staff and the playing squad.

Gareth Southgate would pocket a cool £4m bonus for winning the tournament, while the players would take home an extra £370,000 apiece for a combined £9.6m.

The England squad that reached the Euro 2020 final were reportedly paid £300,000 a head in bonuses, though they had to wait a few months for it as the FA were still paying off government loans from the coronavirus pandemic.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Euro 2024 trophy, stuffed to the brim with cash (Image credit: Getty Images)

England got through their group with a game to spare before edging past Slovakia, Switzerland, and the Netherlands to reach Sunday’s final in Berlin, coming from behind in all three of their knockout games.

Standing in their way are Spain, who have been the most impressive side in Germany throughout the summer and have generally looked comfortable on their way to winning every single one of their games.

They did however have to fight back from behind to beat Georgia in the round of 16 and France in the semi-finals, while their victory over Germany in the quarters came deep into extra time after the hosts equalised in the 89th minute.

Get a free live stream to watch Euro 2024 final from anywhere in the world as England take on Spain with the trophy on the line

More Euro 2024 stories

Follow the Euro 2024 final LIVE – coverage of Spain vs England in Berlin

England boss Gareth Southgate urged to stay until 2026 World Cup: 'The lads would love it'