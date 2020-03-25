Emmanuel Petit claims that current Liverpool team is better than Arsenal Invincibles

Jurgen Klopp’s side, who lifted the Champions League last term, were blowing away the domestic competition before the coronavirus pandemic brought football to a standstill.

With 27 wins in 29 games, the Reds were on course for a 100-point season and currently sit 25 points clear of second-placed Manchester City.

However, their hopes of emulating the achievement of the great Arsenal side of 2003/04, by going the entire season unbeaten, came to an end with a 3-0 defeat at Watford on 29 February.

But Petit, who has Arsenal allegiances after his three-year spell at the club between 1997 and 2000, believes that Klopp’s side have a swagger and sparkle that makes them the better of the two teams.

"It's amazing what they (Liverpool) are doing - it is rare to see a team winning so many games and being so dominant against their opponents all the time,” the Frenchman told the Mirror.

"They were both great teams in history, but for me this Liverpool team have something special.

“It is hard to explain what I feel when I look at Liverpool, but I don't remember thinking the same way when I was looking at the Invincibiles. They have impressed me more than Arsenal's Invincibles.

"I am pretty sure Arsenal fans won't be happy with that. But I have to be honest. When I look at this team, the motivation, the intensity, so many talented players. Something is different with them."

