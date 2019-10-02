When does Gareth Southgate announce his latest England squad?

Gareth Southgate will announce his latest England squad on Thursday.

The Three Lions are set to continue their Euro 2020 qualification campaign with games against Czech Republic and Bulgaria next week.

England were last in action in September, beating Bulgaria and Kosovo to remain top of Group A after four matches, and Southgate is expected to name some new faces in his group.

Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham has scored seven Premier League goals at the start of the season and is expected to be included in a Three Lions squad for the first time since 2017.

Abraham is also eligible for Nigeria through his father, but the 21-year-old is reportedly ready to commit his international future to the country of his birth.

Raheem Sterling has called for Manchester City team-mate Phil Foden to be included, although a lack of game time in the Premier League could see him involved with the Under-21s instead.

Manchester United right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka will hope to be involved with the senior squad for the first time, although much will depend on whether he recovers from injury in time.

Fellow right-back Kyle Walker could return after missing out in September, but Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish will probably miss out.

Leicester midfielder James Maddison looks set to keep his place in the 23-man group, but Tottenham's Dele Alli may have to wait for a recall having only made one Premier League appearance so far this season.

England, who face Czech Republic in Prague on Friday and Bulgaria in Sofia on Monday, will book their spot at Euro 2020 if they collect four points from next week's matches.

Last squad:

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford, Tom Heaton, Nick Pope

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ben Chilwell, Michael Keane, Harry Maguire, Kieran Trippier, Danny Rose, Joe Gomez, Tyrone Mings.

Midfielders: Declan Rice, Jordan Henderson, Ross Barkley, Harry Winks, Mason Mount, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, James Maddison.

Forwards: Raheem Sterling, Harry Kane, Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford, Callum Wilson.

READ MORE

Why Liverpool shouldn’t fear Jurgen Klopp leaving for the German national team job

Ranked! The 101 best players in the Premier League right now: full list revealed

5 things we’ve learned from Manchester United’s 2019 financial figures