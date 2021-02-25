England "very likely" to be sole host of Euro 2020 this summer

The delayed Euro 2020 could be coming to the UK this summer, as fears over further coronavirus spreads put current plans for a Europe-wide tournament in danger.

According to BeIN Sports correspondent Tancredi Palmeri, the competition is now "very likely" to be held solely in England.

The Euros were intended to be held last year, and would mark the European Championships 60th anniversary by being held in 12 'host cities' across Europe, rather than the traditional format of a single host country, or two joint host nations.

BOOM!Euro2021 very likely to be played solely in England as UEFA are opting for the one hosting country format and England is the one they believe being in best position to do so.Decision expected to be taken within mid-AprilFebruary 25, 2021 See more

London's Wembley is scheduled to host the final, as well as several other matches, with other games played in Glasgow, Dublin, Munich, Rome, Baku, Saint Petersburg, Bucharest, Amsterdam, Bilbao, Budapest and Copenhagen.

Though coronavirus vaccines are now being rolled out internationally, the varied levels of vaccinations in different countries could cause issues for travel.

The UK has currently vaccinated more people than any other European country, with 18 million so far receiving their first jab – more than double Turkey, the next UEFA country with most jabs carried out.

This has led the British government to lay out a 'road plan' for normal life to resume post-COVID, with football fans able to return to stadiums in numbers up to 10,000 from May, and restrictions lifted entirely in June – meaning the Euro final at Wembley should be able to hold a capacity 90,000 crowd.

And while Palmeri's tweet only cites England as a potential host, vaccinations in Scotland – where four Euro 2020 games are already scheduled to be played – and Wales are in line with the UK national rollout. That means that venues such as Glasgow's Hampden Park and Cardiff's Millenium Stadium could also be potential grounds used.

