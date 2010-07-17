Essien scores on Chelsea return

A knee injury meant the Ghana midfielder missed most of Chelsea's Premier League and FA Cup double last season and the entire World Cup in South Africa.

"It feels good, it's been a long time but I am back in full training now, everything is good and there is no reaction from the training, so things are looking good for me," Essien told the club's website.

The 27-year-old, who started in a side made up mostly of reserve team players, scored against second-division Palace after an hour with a left-foot shot from the edge of the area. He was substituted immediately afterwards.

The majority of Chelsea's first team is still on vacation following World Cup duties.

