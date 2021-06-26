Euro 2020: Player ratings from Italy 2-1 Austria

Italy squeezed past Austria with a 2-1 win after extra time at Wembley, courtesy of two briliantly worked goals.

But who played well, and who fell short? Here's FourFourTwo's player ratings.

Italy

Donnarumma: 6

Didn't have too much to do, but looked assured whenever needed. Could do nothing for Austria's goal.

Di Lorenzo: 4

Wasn't convincing at right-back, and failed to get forward as much as Spinazzola on the other side. Lost the ball multiple times and didn’t defend that well, either.

Bonucci: 6

Struggled to deal with Arnautovic and the balls over the top at times. Managed to show his leadership in ensuring Italy ground the win out though.

Acerbi: 5

Slightly too comfortable and relaxed in possession, he displayed the same traits when Arnautovic chose to attack him as well.

Spinazzola: 9

Italy's best player by far, he looked like the only way they were ever going to find a goal. He drove forward from left-back, creating chances by going down the line and whipping balls in, or cutting inside to shoot on his stronger right foot.

Barella: 6

Provided energy in Italy’s midfield by getting about the park, driving through Austria with dribbling skills. His inconsistency on the ball slowed attacks though, and he should arguably have scored in the first half.

Jorginho: 6

Steady Eddie in the heart of Italy’s midfield, but should have impacted the game more with incisive passing. Austria took advantage of his lack of pass by breaking through him too.

Verratti: 5

Failed to impact the game we are usually so accustomed to. Took too long on the ball at times, with Austria benefitting from his uncharacteristic poor decision making.

Berardi: 4

A really poor game for the Sassuolo man. Attacks invariably broke down when he got on the ball, as he tried too often to cut inside on left foot from the right wing to fashion shooting opportunities. Defining moment came when he tried an acrobatic bicycle kick, failing miserably - summing up his evening.

Immobile: 6

Nearly scored a wonder strike from 30-yards out - narrowly missing as the ball hit the post on the way through. Struggled to get involved for the most part though, and Mancini substituted him for Belotti near the end of the 90 minutes.

Insigne: 5

Lacked the quality he's capable of, wasting possession with poor decision making in the final third and struggled to get involved in the game. Had chances to play his teammates in or score himself, but failed multiple times. The diminutive forward did have an excellent free-kick saved in the second-half though.

Substitutes

Locatelli: 6

Largely missing when he came on in the middle of midfield. Kept things assured as Italy saw the game out in extra-time.

Pessina: 7

Did little for Italy other than score the crucial second goal in extra-time. His strike was well taken though, and two goals in two games has him knocking on Mancini’s door for the quarter-final.

Belotti: 5

Had a chance to score Italy’s third, but failed to take that advantage. Did little else in the game.

Chiesa: 8

The match winner for Italy proved an inspired substitution. He provided some attacking impetus Italy lacked all game, and played far better than Berardi, who he replaced.

Cristante: N/A

Austria

Bachmann: 7

Mainly tested from distance, but was up to the challenge when called upon.

Lainer: 6

Italy strong left flank was where most danger came, but never due to a mistake.

Dragovic: 6

Sometimes struggled to keep tabs on Immobile.

Hinteregger: 7

Solid and committed.

Alaba: 7

Proved his class persistently, and was as important at the back as he was going forward.

Schlager: 7

A dependable presence in the centre of midfield.

Grillitsch: 6

Quietly did what was needed of him.

Laimer: 5

The only Austria player in the starting XI that occasionally looked off the pace – and it showed for Italy’s first goal.

Sabitzer: 7

Might have hoped to have a bigger impact during periods when Austria were on top

Baumgartner: 8

Linked up intelligently with Alaba on the left, cutting in to allow for his overlaps.

Arnautovic: 8

Selfish? Sometimes. Petulant? Certainly. But a huge threat to Italy, and was unlucky to be marginally offside for what would have been a brilliantly worked goal.

Substitutes

Schopf: 5

Not much time to shine, as Italy stormed extra time.

Kalajdzic: 6

A brilliant header to score from an unlikely angle.

Ilsanker: N/A

Gregoritsch: N/A

Trimmel: N/A

Schaub: N/A