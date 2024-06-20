Euro 2024: England manager Gareth Southgate makes KEY Phil Foden change for Denmark game

England have started the Denmark game at Euro 2024, with Phil Foden given a tweak to his game

Gareth Southgate, Manager of England men's senior team, looks on during a training session at Rockliffe Park on May 30, 2024 in Darlington, England.
England manager Gareth Southgate has started Euro 2024's clash against Denmark making a clear switch in his thinking with Phil Foden.

The Manchester City star came under massive criticism at the weekend for his perceived poor performance, as he looked to take up similar areas to fellow attacking midfielder, Jude Bellingham. There was talk of whether Foden would even start for England with Anthony Gordon an option to bring in – but Southgate was vehement that the Three Lions would “not have won” their opening game of Euro 2024 without the No.11's off-ball work.

