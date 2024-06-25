France, Germany, Spain, Portugal: One side of Euro 2024 knockouts is STACKED

Probably best to find yourselves in the other side of the Euro 2024 draw if you can. Or maybe not...

Kylian Mbappe
France have struggled to get going at Euro 2024 and finished second in their group (Image credit: Getty Images)

One half of the Euro 2024 knockout stages looks set to feature a fleet of European powerhouses after Austria threw a cat among the pigeons by finishing ahead of France and the Netherlands in Group D.

Ralf Rangnick’s side got the better of a thrilling 3-2 win over the Netherlands on Tuesday evening while France were held to a 1-1 draw by bottom side Poland, sending France into side of the draw that already contains Spain, Portugal and hosts Germany.

