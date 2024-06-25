France, Germany, Spain, Portugal: One side of Euro 2024 knockouts is STACKED
Probably best to find yourselves in the other side of the Euro 2024 draw if you can. Or maybe not...
One half of the Euro 2024 knockout stages looks set to feature a fleet of European powerhouses after Austria threw a cat among the pigeons by finishing ahead of France and the Netherlands in Group D.
Ralf Rangnick’s side got the better of a thrilling 3-2 win over the Netherlands on Tuesday evening while France were held to a 1-1 draw by bottom side Poland, sending France into side of the draw that already contains Spain, Portugal and hosts Germany.
There is still potential that England could end up in that side of the draw if they fail to top their group by getting the required result against Slovenia – as could Belgium with all four sides in Group E going into their final games level on three points.
Euro 2024: Previous Winners
Spain, Portugal, Germany, France: who next in Euro 2024 knockout split?
The other side of the draw meanwhile contains Switzerland and, more surprisingly, Austria, and will be joined by Turkey as long as they avoid defeat to the Czech Republic on Wednesday night.
The final allocation of third-placed sides is yet to be determined and won’t be settled until all the group games have been played.
On paper, that perhaps makes one side of the path to the final in Berlin next month more inviting than the other – but of course, things are rarely as simple as that.
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Austria well prove that having come out on top of a very tough group in which they were widely expect to finish third.
Several of the big boys have been largely unconvincing so far in the tournament. France’s only two goals of the tournament coming via an own goal and a Kylian Mbappe penalty, while Italy needed a last-minute equaliser against Croatia to get out of group B in second place.
And as for England…well, ask us again after the Slovenia game is finished.
Get a free live stream to watch Euro 2024 from anywhere in the world to the summer's big tournament
More Euro 2024 stories
We have a guide on how to get Euro 2024 tickets if you're still looking to go to the tournament. Can’t make it out there? Don’t worry: here’s how to watch Euro 2024 live streams from anywhere in the world
We have the run-down on Euro 2024 stadiums, with info on host cities, capacities, and everything you need to know.
We also have a list of the Euro 2024 favourites, with best odds on nations to win European Championship in Germany, while these are the best Euros games ever and these are the best pundits ever.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Steven Chicken has been working as a football writer since 2009, taking in stints with Football365 and the Huddersfield Examiner. Steven still covers Huddersfield Town home and away for his own publication, WeAreTerriers.com. Steven is a two-time nominee for Regional Journalist of the Year at the prestigious British Sports Journalism Awards, making the shortlist in 2020 and 2023.