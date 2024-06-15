Euro 2024: Social media notices Roy Keane's 'ridiculous trousers' on ITV

Euro 2024 pundit Roy Keane is the subject of a viral online joke – concerning his trousers.

The former Manchester United captain was one of the most feared footballers of his day – and has taken his gruff approach on the pitch into the studio with him, last night launching a tirade at Andrew Robertson following the Scotland captain's comments in the aftermath of a heavy 5-1 defeat to Germany.

But one eagle-eyed user on X (formerly Twitter) noticed that something that somewhat softened his hard-man image last night.

Roy Keane’s trousers are ridiculous. pic.twitter.com/K5vu7isJlFJune 14, 2024

“Roy Keane’s trousers are ridiculous,” Chris Chats Shirt posted, noticing that the Republic of Ireland legend was standing in an unfortunate place at the ITV desk.

It's not the first time that Keane has been caught out by ITV's graphics, either. In 2014, he stood in front of the screen once more when a Chelsea player's legs were being shown, making it look like they were his own.

@RocketSoccerAM Hard times for Roy Keane. Can't afford trousers for his suit #3rdEye pic.twitter.com/dafvL9VAupMarch 18, 2014

Don't worry Roy: you're not alone. Slaven Bilic has even fallen victim to this, looking like he was wearing Eiffel Tower pantaloons in 2016, when the tournament was held in France.

The look on Slaven Bilic's face when ITV producers tell him to climb back into his Eiffel Tower trousers. pic.twitter.com/UOHceClReOJune 15, 2016

