'It's rubbish coming out': Roy Keane SLAMS Andy Robertson excuses, following Scotland defeat at Euro 2024, with another vintage rant

By
published

Scotland captain Andy Robertson made comments that Roy Keane wasn't impressed with, following Euro 2024's opener

Scotland captain Andy Robertson and Roy Keane
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Roy Keane is not impressed with Andy Robertson, following the Scotland captain's comments after the Euro 2024 opener with Germany.

The Scots were battered 5-1 by the hosts in Munich in one of the worst nights that they've ever had at a major tournament. Despite tens of thousands of Scots arriving in Munich for their first tournament game outside the UK since 1998, opening night was one to forget for the Scots. Florian Wirtz opened the scoring before Jamal Musiala doubled the lead, as both of the German 21-year-old playmakers got among the goals early on.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Mark White
Mark White
Content Editor

Mark White is the Digital Content Editor at FourFourTwo. During his time on the brand, Mark has written three cover features on Mikel Arteta, Martin Odegaard and the Invincibles, and has written pieces on subjects ranging from Sir Bobby Robson’s time at Barcelona to the career of Robinho. An encyclopedia of football trivia and collector of shirts, he first joined the team back in 2020 as a staff writer. 