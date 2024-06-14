'It's rubbish coming out': Roy Keane SLAMS Andy Robertson excuses, following Scotland defeat at Euro 2024, with another vintage rant

Roy Keane is not impressed with Andy Robertson, following the Scotland captain's comments after the Euro 2024 opener with Germany.

The Scots were battered 5-1 by the hosts in Munich in one of the worst nights that they've ever had at a major tournament. Despite tens of thousands of Scots arriving in Munich for their first tournament game outside the UK since 1998, opening night was one to forget for the Scots. Florian Wirtz opened the scoring before Jamal Musiala doubled the lead, as both of the German 21-year-old playmakers got among the goals early on.

Later on, a penalty was actually given, with a red card issued to Ryan Porteous – while VAR overturned another penalty to prevent the first-half from being truly embarrassing for the Scots. Graeme Souness slammed the first 45 minutes, while Ally McCoist pointed out the mistakes that his nation had made.

From bad to Wirtz: a night to forget for the Scots in Munich (Image credit: Alamy)

Even Steve Clarke was in a bad mood – having a public disagreement with his own set-piece coach on the touchline – and though Scotland pulled a goal back via an own goal from Antonio Rudiger, Germany added two more to compound the Tartan Army to a worst-ever Euros loss.

After the game, Robertson faced up to the cameras to speak about how the Scottish game-plan had been destroyed within 10 minutes following Wirtz's opener – and Keane, a pundit in the ITV studio – was having none of it.

Euro 2024: Previous Winners

“Andy Robertson spoke at the end of the game about having a game-plan – it's no good having a plan – he then said, ‘we weren't aggressive enough,’ you have to be aggressive in a game of football!

“You're up against opposition who are much stronger than you, being aggressive is part of [being] a footballer… my goodness, when you're playing football at this level, you've got to hit people; hit them properly, hit them aggressively, do it in the right way.

Roy Keane was in a furious mood, following Scotland's opening defeat (Image credit: Alamy)

“There's no point talking after the game, saying, ‘we had a game-plan – rubbish!‘ “It's rubbish coming out – you knew before the game what was at stake…”

