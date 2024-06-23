Euro 2024: UEFA punishment for young Portugal pitch invader who posed for selfie with Cristiano Ronaldo revealed

By
published

Play was stopped during Portugal's 3-0 win over Turkey at Euro 2024 as a pitch invader helped himself to a selfie with Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo was stopped by a young fan for a picture during Portugal's win over Turkey at Euro 2024
Cristiano Ronaldo was stopped by a young fan for a picture during Portugal's win over Turkey at Euro 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

The young fan at Euro 2024 who posed for a selfie with Cristiano Ronaldo during Portugal's clash with Turkey is set to be punished for his actions by UEFA.

Play was momentarily stopped in Saturday's game as the supporter raced onto the pitch to grab the attention of Ronaldo, who duly obliged by stopping for a quick snap. Portugal were worth winners as they ensured their passage to the knockout stages, winning 3-0 in a comfortable evening's work.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Matthew Holt
Matthew Holt

Bio: Matthew is a freelance journalist and has currently racked up bylines for Manchester United, Manchester Evening News, GOAL and SPORTbible to name a few. A long-term sufferer of Scunthorpe United, he currently resides in the north-west after escaping the smog of North Lincolnshire.