Euro 2024: UEFA punishment for young Portugal pitch invader who posed for selfie with Cristiano Ronaldo revealed

Cristiano Ronaldo was stopped by a young fan for a picture during Portugal's win over Turkey at Euro 2024

The young fan at Euro 2024 who posed for a selfie with Cristiano Ronaldo during Portugal's clash with Turkey is set to be punished for his actions by UEFA.

Play was momentarily stopped in Saturday's game as the supporter raced onto the pitch to grab the attention of Ronaldo, who duly obliged by stopping for a quick snap. Portugal were worth winners as they ensured their passage to the knockout stages, winning 3-0 in a comfortable evening's work.

After the wholesome moment was brought to an end, security quickly ushered the child from the pitch at the Signal Iduna Park. His actions haven't gone without retribution, however.

According to claims made by Express, the cheeky chap is set to be banned from all remaining Euro 2024 fixtures as imposed by UEFA. It is something of a light telling off, compared to the banning orders and heavy fines we often see imposed in the Premier League.

A statement made to Express Sport read: "Any incursion onto the pitch constitutes a breach of the stadium rules and will result in expulsion from the stadium, a ban from all tournament matches and the filing of a formal criminal complaint for trespass.

"There is no criminal responsibility for under-12s, however the accompanying adult remains responsible for ensuring that the child adheres to the stadium rules in accordance with the ticketing terms and conditions."

Surprisingly, a total of five fans managed to make it onto the pitch during the second half of Portugal's comprehensive win over Turkey, with many of them dashing straight for the former Manchester United forward.

Ronaldo poses for a quick picture during Portugal's 3-0 win over Turkey in Dortmund at Euro 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

