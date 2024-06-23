Euro 2024: Who are the BBC commentators for Scotland vs Hungary?
Scotland will be desperate to keep their Euro 2024 knockout hopes alive when they take on Hungary in their final Group A game
Scotland have their Euro 2024 hopes on the line when they take on Hungary in their final group stage game of the summer – an encounter they will be hoping is not their last game of the tournament altogether.
Steve Clarke’s side would finish third with a draw and probably still only third with a win – bar a six-goal swing on a simultaneously defeated Switzerland, who face group leaders Germany. A defeat to Hungary would meanwhile leave Scotland waiting yet longer for their first-ever taste of a major tournament knockout game.
The BBC punditry team will once again take us through the game in the UK, with coverage starting on BBC One at 7pm UK time, an hour ahead of kick-off in Stuttgart.
Who are the BBC commentators for Scotland vs Hungary at Euro 2024?
Steve Wilson leads the commentary upon kick-off. The Wirral-born broadcaster has been at the BBC since joining BBC Radio Five Live in 1998, with occasional work on Match of the Day until he became a permanent fixture on the highlights show upon its return in 2004.
Sitting alongside Wilson in the gantry will be former Everton, Birmingham City, Motherwell and Scotland forward James McFadden, who spent a year as assistant manager to Alex McLeish in the national team setup.
Long-serving presenter Gabby Logan will meanwhile host proceedings from the studio, with punditry provided by former England striker Alan Shearer, recently-departed West Ham United manager David Moyes, and Scotland women’s captain Rachel Corsie, who led the side to the 2019 World Cup.
