Euro 2024: Who are the ITV commentators for Hungary vs Switzerland?

Who are the ITV commentators for Hungary vs Switzerland, then?

The second day of Euro 2024 kicks off with this Group A encounter, and ITV's all-star team will be right across the coverage of the game in Cologne. And we've got you covered with all the info on who will be describing the action from up on the gantry.

And in case you you're wondering, here's the BBC line-up in full, too.

Clive Tyldesley is back behind the mic at yet another major tournament (Image credit: Alamy)

Clive Tyldesley and Andros Townsend will be the duo behind the mic for Hungary vs Switzerland.

The popular Tyldesley is a stalwart of the commentary game, having taken his first steps in the profession back in the 70s. He was ITV's senior commentator from 1998 to 2020, serving as the broadcaster's main man on the gantry at five Euros and five World Cups during that time.

Townsend, meanwhile, has combined his playing career with media work in recent years. The 32-year-old ex-England international joins ITV's team for Euro 2024 after spending the 2023/24 season with Luton Town – where he signed a new long-term contract in January.

Over in the studio, ITV's chief sports presenter Mark Pougatch will anchor the pre-match build-up, and half-time and full-time analysis. He'll be joined by three pundits: Premier League title-winning Manchester City teammates Joleon Lescott and Gael Clichy, and England legend Karen Carney.

