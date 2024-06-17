Euro 2024: Who is the referee and VAR for Austria v France?

Which referee will take charge of Les Bleus' opening game at Euro 2024? Find out all the details here

Jesus Gil Manzano.
Jesus Gil Manzano has the whistle for this one (Image credit: Getty Images)

France will take on Austria in Dusseldorf this evening, as another day of Euro 2024 action rolls on.

The 2022 World Cup finalists will be looking to get their campaign off to a winning start against Ralf Rangnick's in-form outfit.

