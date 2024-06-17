Euro 2024: Who is the referee and VAR for Austria v France?

Jesus Gil Manzano has the whistle for this one

France will take on Austria in Dusseldorf this evening, as another day of Euro 2024 action rolls on.

The 2022 World Cup finalists will be looking to get their campaign off to a winning start against Ralf Rangnick's in-form outfit.

Set for a 20:00 BST kick-off, FourFourTwo brings you all the finer details regarding the officials for this contest...

WATCH | Euro 2024: Stadiums

Who is the referee for Austria v France at Euro 2024?

Jesus Gil Manzano (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jesus Gil Manzano will take charge of the contest between Austria and France in Group D, making his first Euro 2024 outing.

Having risen through the ranks in Spain, Manzano has been a fully-fledged official in La Liga since 2012 and is aged 40.

Listed as a FIFA referee since 2014, he is one of the most experienced names in Spanish football.

Diego Barbero and Angel Nevado will be joined as his assistants at the Dusseldorf Arena.

Who is the fourth official and VAR for Austria v France?

Mykola Balakin (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mykola Balakin from Ukraine will take care of the fourth official matters on the touchline.

The 35-year-old is one of the younger names at the tournament but does possess experience in the UEFA Champions League.

Juan Martinez Munuera is on VAR (Video Assistant Referee) duties and will be supported by both Alejandro Hernández from Spain and Tiago Martins from Portugal.

