European transfer news: Juventus have no plans to re-sign Paul Pogba

Juventus appear to have ruled out the possibility of re-signing Paul Pogba next summer, should the midfielder leave Manchester United.

Pogba's current deal expires at the end of the season and he seems no closer to putting pen to paper on a new deal at Old Trafford.

The Frenchman's agent Mino Raiola spoke recently of how Pogba still holds Juve dear - having spent four years with the Italian giants between his two United spells - but a return looks unlikely, based on comments from Juve sporting director Federico Cherubini, who explained that the club will target players "before the final maturity".

"Any investment will go in the direction of a young profile," emphasised Cherubini.

So, that rather rules out Pogba - who will celebrate his 29th birthday in March.

The World Cup winner won't be short of potential suitors is he does become available - and he could sign pre-contract terms with an overseas club in January - but United won't have given up on keeping hold of one of their key men.

Winning the Premier League title or Champions League this season might sway any decision, but regardless, Pogba seems to be enjoying his football more than ever under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer - and that's still got to count for a fair bit in this world of super-agents and mega-contracts, right?

