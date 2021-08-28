Everton transfer news: Toffees interested in Odsonne Edouard

Everton are reportedly considering a move for Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard.

The news comes amid speculation over Richarlison's future, with PSG said to be keen on the Toffees' Brazilian front man as a potential replacement for Kylian Mbappe - if he leaves for Real Madrid (you see what you started, Lionel Messi?!).

Edouard has already been linked with Leicester, West Ham and Liverpool over the summer, and Everton appear to be the latest interested party.

According to Sky Sports' Kaveh Solhekol, the Toffees have "sounded out Celtic" regarding a deal for Edouard.

The 23-year-old, who has played for France up to U21 level, initially joined Celtic on loan from PSG in August 2017, before making that switch permanent the following summer.

He's gone on to score 88 goals in 178 appearances for the 51-time Scottish champions, with 29 of those strikers coming in their treble-winning 2019/20 campaign.

Could this development indicate that Everton are resigned to losing Richarlison? Possibly - although it should be noted that, despite his solid goals return of 43 since signing from Watford three years ago, he is not deployed as a central striker in Rafael Benitez's system. So, it could equally be a simple case of the new boss wanting to add depth in attack.

Benitez recently spoke of the need for the club to offload players before making any more new signings, in order to comply with Financial Fair Play rules - although he said this week that concerns over FFP were unlikely to dictate any decision to sell Richarlison.

