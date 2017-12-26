Fellaini undecided on Manchester United future

Marouane Fellaini rejected Manchester United's first contract extension offer and is undecided whether he will stay at Old Trafford.

The Belgium international has overcome a difficult first season at United to become an important part of Jose Mourinho's squad.

Fellaini – who is currently sidelined with a knee injury - has made 12 appearances in all competitions this term, but only four of them have been starts.

With his contract set to expire at the end of the campaign, United have begun the process of extending his deal at the club, but Fellaini is yet to accept.

"Honestly I do not know [where my future will be], I have something in my mind," he told HUMO.

"If Manchester United did not want me anymore they would have said that a long time ago.

"They made me a contract proposal and I think they will make another one. I don't know yet if I'll accept it – we will see.

"I have talked about it with Mourinho. He respects his players' decisions."

On a lighter note, the 30-year-old also revealed he could ditch his trademark afro in the coming months, although what he will replace it with remains a guarded secret.

"Wait a few more months, you will see. It's going to be great," he said when asked about his hairstyle.