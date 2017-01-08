'Football is our life' - Conte wants long coaching career

Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte described football as his life as he looks to emulate the long careers of Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger.

The Italian's coaching career began in 2006 with Arezzo, but the former Juventus boss is already targeting several more years in management.

Conte, 47, is open to the idea of coaching as long as Ferguson and Wenger, whose careers spanned more than 20 years – with the latter still in charge at Arsenal.

"You are talking about two monsters, two great managers," Conte said.

"They are a big example for me. I hope to have, not completely their careers, but 10 years, yes. It's enough for me.

"Twenty more years? Now I'm 47. I prefer that my wife doesn't listen to this.

"This is our life. Football is our life, with this pressure, with all. In the moment that football is not in our life, I think probably we die."

It comes after Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola hinted at retirement before clarifying his comments, insisting the end of his career was still a while away.

Conte feels fatigue may have played a part in Guardiola making his comments.

"I have great respect for Pep and when you have a method, when you have a philosophy of football, an idea you want to bring in every team you manage, you spend a lot of energy," he said.

"Sometimes it can happen that you are a bit tired, more tired, in some periods. Above all when you were a footballer and you spent your life 20 years in the game and then quickly you became a manager.

"You spend a lot of energy. But not just physical energy, also mental energy. In some moments it can happen to think this.

"I'm sure that Pep wants to continue for a lot of time. Pep's work is fantastic."