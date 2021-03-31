What the papers say

Manchester City are considering making an offer for Tottenham’s Harry Kane if they are unable to sign Erling Haaland in the summer, the Times reports. The 27-year-old England international is significantly older than the Norwegian forward, 20, but the paper notes he has a proven record in the Premier League with 160 goals in 234 appearances.

Elsewhere, however, there is greater optimism of the Blues signing Haaland after Sergio Aguero leaves at the season’s end. The youngster has scored 49 goals in as many appearances for Borussia Dortmund and the Manchester Evening News says City are confident they will welcome him as Aguero’s “successor” in the summer.

Jack Grealish’s star is in the ascendancy and clubs across Europe have noticed (Neil Hall/PA)

Jack Grealish is reportedly likely to be the loser from City’s desire to sign Haaland. Aston Villa value their 25-year-old captain at £100 million, an amount that the Telegraph reports the Citizens will not have spare if they bring Haaland across from Germany. But there is a possibility that Villa may struggle to hold onto the England midfielder if the club fails to qualify for Europe this campaign.

Another player attracting interest on the continent and in England is Aguero. Manchester United and Chelsea have made offers for the 32-year-old Argentina striker, while Paris St-Germain and Inter Milan are also interested, according to the Star which cites French outlet Foot Mercato.

Social media round-up

Sheffield United face fight to keep Ismaila Coulibaly after impressing on loan at Beerschot https://t.co/sI16h8jpyk— MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) March 30, 2021 See more

Liverpool keen on Ozan Tufan transfer with £13m Fenerbahce midfielder compared with Yaya Toure https://t.co/FVLzuMWM9A— The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) March 31, 2021 See more

Players to watch

Harry Souttar: Stoke City’s 22-year-old Australia defender is being observed by Wolves, West Ham and Crystal Palace, according to the Express.

Spain international Rodrigo reportedly wants to leave Elland Road (Michael Regan/PA)

Rodrigo: Spanish outlet Fichajes reports Leeds’ record signing is unhappy at the club, with Sevilla and Real Betis linked with the 30-year-old striker.