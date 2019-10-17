What the papers say

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could face the sack within two weeks, with Manchester United to replace him with Massimiliano Allegri, according to Italian reports. Tuttosport says ex-Juventus boss Allegri is close to signing a deal, and wants to be on his way to Old Trafford within the next fortnight, to give him as much time as possible to turn United’s season around. Reports say Solskjaer will be sacked if United lose to Liverpool on Sunday afternoon. Allegri would be keen on signing Juve’s Croatian striker Mario Mandzukic if he joins United, Tuttosport says.

Tottenham are eyeing Real Madrid star Isco for the January transfer window as they resign themselves to losing Christian Eriksen, Spanish website ElDesmarque reports. With Eriksen having rejected offers for an improved contract from Spurs, the star midfielder looks set to depart, most likely to Real Madrid. The two clubs could make a deal, ElDesmarque says, with 27-year-old Isco, who has struggled for game time recently under manager Zinedine Zidane, the likely target for Tottenham.

Arsenal are set to swoop for Real Madrid’s Lucas Vazquez in the January transfer window, the Daily Express reports. Real are not keen on losing the 28-year-old, but with Vazquez recently showing signs he wants to leave, they may be forced to sell. Arsenal are said to be keenly interested in the winger, despite already bolstering their wide forward stocks this season by bringing in Nicolas Pepe and youth products Reiss Nelson and Bukayo Saka.

Lucas Vazquez, the Real Madrid and Spain winger who could be on his way to Arsenal (Mike Egerton/PA)

Newcastle United are moving to hold onto Matty Longstaff by offering him a new five-year deal. The midfielder is out of contract next summer, with a handful of clubs reportedly monitoring the 19-year-old, especially after he scored the winner against Manchester United recently, the Daily Mail says. Newcastle are also keen to extend the contract of Wagstaff’s older brother, Sean, a target for Manchester United.

Everton are interested in Bolton pair Ronan Darcy and Dennis Politic. The teenage attackers have been rushed into the Wanderers’ top side this season and have shone for the third-tier outfit, drawing the attention of the Toffees, according to Football Insider.

Social media round-up

West Ham are reportedly eyeing defender Ryan Manning from Championship outfit QPR. The 23-year-old, who is out of contract at Loftus Road at the end of the season.— West Ham Gossip (@westham_gossip) October 16, 2019

Arsenal linked with two wingers in transfer window – and one tormented Tottenham | https://t.co/ayO06pW4D2pic.twitter.com/HT4724gWX8— Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) October 17, 2019

Players to watch

Reece James: The 19-year-old defender could be leaving Chelsea on a loan deal to Leeds United, according to Football Insider.

Mario Lemina: The Southampton midfielder could be on his way back to the club, with Galatasaray poised to end their season-long loan arrangement in January, Sport Witness reports.

Jorge Segura: The 22-year-old defender is set to return to Watford in January, with Mexico’s Atlas disinclined to make his loan deal permanent, Futbol Total says.