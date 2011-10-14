France to host USA and Belgium in friendlies

Les Bleus, who qualified for the finals by winning Group D, will stage both games at the Stade de France, on November 11 against the U.S. and November 15 versus Belgium, the FFF said in a statement.

Belgium have not qualified for the Euro 2012 finals, which will be played in Poland and Ukraine from June 8-July 1.

The draw for the finals will be made on December 2 in Kiev.