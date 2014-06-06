France star Ribery ruled out of World Cup
Franck Ribery has been ruled out of the FIFA World Cup, throwing France's plans into disarray.
The Bayern Munich winger was an unused substitute in the 4-0 victory over Norway on May 27, and failed to make the squad for last Sunday's 1-1 draw with Paraguay.
Ribery had provided hope that he could feature after returning to training on Thursday, but the 31-year-old has not sufficiently recovered in time to take part in Brazil.
