Fredericks facing six weeks on sidelines following shoulder surgery

West Ham defender Ryan Fredericks is facing six weeks on the sidelines after undergoing shoulder surgery.

The 27-year-old damaged ligaments in his right shoulder during the Hammers’ 2-0 defeat at Manchester City on February 19 and is due to start rehabilitation after having an operation on Wednesday afternoon.

A club statement said: “West Ham United can confirm that Ryan Fredericks has had successful surgery on his shoulder injury and is expected to return to action in around six weeks.

“The 27-year-old damaged ligaments in his right shoulder during the recent Premier League clash at Manchester City and, following specialist consultation, underwent an operation on Wednesday afternoon.

“Everyone at West Ham United would like to wish Ryan a full and speedy recovery.”

The club’s head of medical Richard Collinge revealed that Fredericks is expected to be available again in mid-April.

He said: “Ryan’s surgery went exactly as planned and he will begin his rehabilitation and recovery immediately, with the plan being for him to be available again in early to mid-April.”