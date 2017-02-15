Galatasaray appoint Tudor as new boss

Galatasaray have appointed Igor Tudor as their new head coach on a one-and-a-half-year contract.

Tudor, 38, joins from fellow Super Lig club Karabukspor in a move that swiftly follows Tuesday's sacking of Jan Olde Riekerink, who had been in charge of Gala for less than a year.

The former Juventus and Croatia defender has impressed at the helm of Karabukspor this season.

His now former side have taken 27 points from their opening 20 matches, leaving them comfortably mid-table in their first season since promotion, and they beat champions and leaders Besiktas 2-1 last Friday.

Ahead of the move, Karabukspor president Ferudun Tankut stated that Tudor's decision to join Galatasaray would be "a black spot on Turkish football history" and some of the club's fans reportedly staged a protest at the first-team training session on Tuesday.

Tudor is now at his fourth club in as many years since starting his non-playing career, having previously been in charge of Hajduk Split in his homeland and Greek club PAOK.

Riekerink won the Turkish Cup last season but has struggled to find consistent results in the Super Lig, with third-placed Gala sitting five points adrift of leaders Besiktas.