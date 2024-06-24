'Sorry, I was gone there for a minute!' Gary Lineker and Alan Shearer cry tears of laughter at Micah Richards BBC studio antics in front of Wayne Rooney

Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer and Wayne Rooney laugh at Micah Richards on the BBC's rooftop studio in Berlin overlooking the Brandenburg Gate

Gary Lineker and Alan Shearer brought some of the joviality more common on their The Rest Is Football podcast to the BBC’s coverage in the build-up to Croatia vs Italy.

The mood was light in the studio ahead of one of the most enticing fixtures of the tournament so far, with Croatia in need of a victory and Italy still searching for a point to secure their progress into the knockout stages.

With Spain already through, both Italy and Croatia were aiming to follow and make it through what many dubbed the Group of Death before the tournament began.

In the buildup to the crucial Group B clash at Euro 2024, Lineker and Shearer were in hysterics as Micah Richards gave a visual demonstration on the Beebs rooftop studio, overlooking the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin. The former Manchester City defender, analysing Italy defender Alessandro Bastoni, chose to shimmy across the studio, although the viewers weren’t treated to this amusing sight.

When the camera cut back, Lineker, Shearer and Wayne Rooney were clearly amused by the comical actions of their fellow pundit.

“I’m sorry, Micah!” Lineker said through laughter. “Micah doesn’t see very well. Just show us what you were doing.” That promoted a demonstration from Richards, while Lineker commented on how close he came to hitting a nearby monitor. “Sorry, I was gone there for a minute,” he said. “Apologies.”

Lineker and Shearer managed to compose themselves and continue with their pre-match coverage, but expect more antics from Richards in the coming weeks at Euro 2024.

