Gibraltar clinch first competitive win against Henrikh Mkhitaryan's Armenia

Gibraltar celebrated their first competitive international triumph on Saturday, winning 1-0 at Armenia in the Nations League.

UEFA recognised Gibraltar as an affiliate in 2013, with the team entering Euro 2016 qualification, but they have had to wait for a competitive breakthrough.

It finally arrived in Yerevan, though, as Joseph Chipolina's second-half penalty proved enough to defeat an Armenia team featuring Arsenal star Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

Hrayr Mkoyan fouled Lee Casciaro in the area and Lincoln Red Imps man Chipolina stepped up to score from 12 yards and get Gibraltar up and running in Group 4 of the Nations League's League D.