Giroud grateful to Arsenal after ending 'beautiful story'

Olivier Giroud described his Arsenal career as a "beautiful story" after swapping the Gunners for Premier League rivals Chelsea.

France striker Giroud scored 73 Premier League goals during his five-and-a-half-year stay at Emirates Stadium, but has made just one top-flight start this term.

Giroud's chances of first-team football had further diminished after Arsenal forked out a club-record sum to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday.

Chelsea's pursuit of a target man during the January transfer window eventually yielded results with the signing of Giroud, and the 31-year-old thanked the Gunners fans after completing his move.

"I spent five and a half amazing years within the Arsenal family," he posted on Twitter.

"This beautiful story ends today. Thank you for your warm welcome. I would like to especially thank the fans for their unconditional support upon my arrival #nananana #ThankYou."