Greek Cup final marred by ugly clashes between fans and police
A fan was reported to have been stabbed among dozens of injuries after PAOK and AEK Athens fans clashed ahead of the Greek Cup final.
The Greek Cup final between AEK Athens and PAOK was delayed after ugly clashes between fans of both clubs and riot police.
Pictures showed parts of the stadium were burning amid ugly scenes at the Panthessaliko Stadium in Volos.
The local director of ambulance services told Sport24 that a fan had been stabbed amid dozens of injuries caused by "stones, glasses and bottles".
After a dealy of almost an hour, PAOK won the game 2-1 thanks to Pedro Henrique's 81st-minute goal.
