Harry Kane is set to join Bayern Munich from Tottenham Hotspur in €100m deal

Tottenham Hotspur record scorer Harry Kane is edging closer to a move to Bayern Munich, with a €100 million deal agreed.

The England captain has just a year left on his current contract and Spurs risk losing him for a free contract, should he not sign another deal. So far, Kane has been reluctant to put pen to paper once more.

Now, David Ornstein of the Athletic has broken the news a move has been agreed in principle between Bayern Munich and Tottenham – but the saga isn't quite over.

Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy has agreed a sale of Kane (Image credit: ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Despite the transfer fee now agreed between the two clubs, Kane has to choose whether to leave north London for the Bundesliga. The striker is just 47 goals short of the all-time record in the Premier League and could feasibly surpass Alan Shearer's total of 260 in the next couple of seasons.

Kane struck 30 last term but was denied the Golden Boot by Erling Haaland, who netted a record 36 en route to Manchester City clinching a third straight league title. According to Ornstein, Kane may choose to remain at the Lilywhites – especially given how life has begun under new management.

"The 30-year-old wanted the situation resolved before Tottenham’s opening fixture of the season at Brentford on Sunday," the report reads. "He is known to be enjoying life under new Spurs head coach Ange Postecoglou and has been leaning towards staying."

Kane has enjoyed working with Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou so far (Image credit: Mark Leech/Offside/Offside via Getty Images)

The summer transfer window will close on Friday September 1, not just for the Premier League but all of Europe's top five leagues.

Kane is valued by Transfermarkt to be worth €90m.

In FourFourTwo's Season Preview, we look at why Tottenham fans can be excited again for the future.

Alan Shearer has joked that he'll "drive Kane's f****** car there [Bayern Munich] myself" in order to protect his Premier League goalscoring record. Meanwhile, former striker Teddy Sheringham reckons that, "No Tottenham fan would begrudge him the opportunity to win trophies with another club".

Tottenham transfer news is also ramping up, with Ange Postecoglou now confirmed as manager. Roger Ibanez has been linked, as has Liverpool no.2 Caoimhin Kelleher and long-time target Paolo Dybala.