Henderson set to return for United clash

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson could make his return from injury against Manchester United later this month.

Henderson, 26, suffered a heel injury during his side's 1-0 win over Manchester City in the Premier League on New Year's Eve.

He missed the draw against Sunderland and is also set to be absent for cup meetings with Plymouth Argyle and Southampton.

But the England international could be back for the trip to Old Trafford on January 15, manager Jurgen Klopp said.

"Actually, it is good news if you want – we had this issue with the heel and we had to take him out for a while, but he is already on the way back," Klopp said.

"He has no chance for the weekend and I am sure no risk for Southampton, but then I think it is absolutely possible that he's back."

Klopp is also still without Marko Grujic, the midfielder battling a tendon injury that has kept him sidelined since November.

The German said the 20-year-old's recovery had been slower than expected, but he was close to returning to training.

"He is on a good way too. Maybe the end of this week or the start of next week he will be back in team training," Klopp said.

"It was difficult and we had to do not too much because it was how it is with muscles, they all heal differently.

"In this case, he obviously took a little bit longer. He is not injured anymore, but he is not match fit."