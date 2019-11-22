His future is here – Silva insists Kean has all he needs to flourish at Everton

Everton boss Marco Silva insists Moise Kean has all he needs at Goodison Park to fulfil his potential.

The Italian teenager has struggled to hold down a starting place under Silva since joining from Juventus in August for a fee that could rise to £27.5million.

Italy’s head coach Roberto Mancini said earlier this week that the 19-year-old needs to leave Everton in search of regular football if he is to make his senior squad for Euro 2020, but Silva vehemently disagrees.

“Roberto is the manager of the national team, he knows, like I know, what Moise needs because we’ve already spoken about him,” Silva said before Saturday’s home game against Norwich.

“Moise has all the support here. He doesn’t need to find anything more for his career.

“We bought him. We really believe in him. He has all the support from the club, myself, from his team-mates in order to keep adapting to the Premier League.

“His present and his future are here, there are no doubts about that.”

Moise scored eight times in 21 games for Juve, but has made just two Premier League starts for the Toffees and has yet to register a goal in 11 appearances in all competitions.

“I’ve spoken directly with Moise and everything is very clear for me and for him,” Silva said.

“He’s working really hard. He wants to play in our team. The Brighton game he was on the bench, he didn’t play and on Sunday morning here was at training with his team-mates, working really hard.

“He gave me his answer in that moment. This is what I want from him.

“We’re not talking about a player who hasn’t played at all. There are many examples of players with more experience than him that came to play in the Premier League and didn’t play.

“We have an example not too far away. (Liverpool’s) Fabinho had more experience than him, (was signed) for a big amount and for six or seven months he didn’t play at all.

“For most of the games he was in the stands as well. I can give you more examples.”

Moise scored twice for Italy’s Under-21s in midweek in their 6-0 thrashing of Armenia and Silva did not rule out recalling him against Norwich.

“We never know,” Silva added. “The (starting) XI we’ll see tomorrow, but he will be in the squad, that information I can give to you.”

Defender Fabian Delph (hamstring) and midfielder Bernardo are unlikely to feature, but Silva confirmed Cenk Tosun (groin) should be in contention.

Everton, 15th in the table, have lost only one of their last five games in all competitions, easing some of the pressure on Silva, who replaced Sam Allardyce in May.