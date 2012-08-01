Hulk happy to be linked with Chelsea

The 26-year-old has scored 76 goals in 166 appearances since his arrival in Portugal from Tokyo Verdy in 2008, and his performances have alerted several sides across Europe, including the Blues and their London rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

Speaking exclusively to FourFourTwo, the Brazilian underlined his delight at being touted for a move to Stamford Bridge.

"I am very happy. They are the European champions and the best club in Europe at the moment. For me, it is a huge achievement that they want me to play for them."

Hulk is currently in England with the Brazilian Olympic team, aiming for a gold medal to add to the three Portuguese league titles and UEFA Europa League he has won with his current club.

"I want to continue to win trophies," the forward said. "That is what I want to do if I join Chelsea."

READ THE FULL INTERVIEW