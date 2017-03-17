Injured Manchester United star confident he'll be #Pogback soon

The world's most expensive player, Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba, expects to return swiftly after suffering a hamstring injury against Rostov in the Europa League on Thursday.

Pogba, re-signed by United from Juventus for a world-record fee of £89million last August, was forced off in the 48th minute of the match at Old Trafford, a 1-0 win in the second leg securing a 2-1 aggregate victory and passage to the quarter-finals, where his side will face Anderlecht.

The 24-year-old has been relied upon heavily by manager Jose Mourinho, who described the cause of the France star's injury as "an accumulation of fatigue".

In a post on Twitter, Pogba, who is expected to miss approximately three weeks, wrote: "Merci for all support messages, can feel the good energy. Will focus 100 per cent on recovery and soon be #Pogback."

United are away to Middlesbrough in the Premier League on Sunday, with Pogba also set to miss France's upcoming matches against Luxembourg and Spain.