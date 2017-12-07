Inter Bells! - Nerazzurri get in festive spirit with Christmas song

If what you wanted for Christmas was Inter signing their own version of 'Jingle Bells', your wish has been granted!

With the Nerazzurri sitting top of Serie A, spirits are clearly high. Festive cheer must also be in abundant supply, with the likes of Mauro Icardi, Ivan Perisic and Borja Valero joining together for a rendition of 'Inter Bells'.

Yuto Nagatomo and Eder may find themselves on the fringes of the side at San Siro, but they have been handed leading roles in the song by Luciano Spalletti, who can be seen conducting a choir of players in the video below.

Fans have been encouraged to attend Inter's final home match against Udinese on December 16 for a singalong with fellow supporters.

We're not sure it will be an all-time classic, but it's bound to get stuck in your head.