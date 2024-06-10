It's official: the Premier League is coming to Football Manager

Football Manager now has the license for the Premier League. It's a day that users have been dreaming of.

Up until now, only two top-tier clubs in England have been licensed in the FM series per season, with Manchester City and Brighton the lucky pair for the last couple of years. Is it any surprise that these are two of the most managed clubs in the game?

Now, the team behind the game, Sports Interactive have struck a deal with the Premier League in a huge milestone for the brand. Speaking of the brand, we've even gotten a first look at a new Football Manager logo ahead of the next version of the sim, out this autumn.

“Since Football Manager’s inception, we have always wanted to work with the Premier League, and we’re delighted to announce that at last we are”, Miles Jacobson, Sports Interactive Studio Director, said.

“The partnership isn’t just about the huge in-game benefits it’ll give our fans, but also the opportunities it provides us to help with the incredible things that the Premier League and their clubs do off the pitch. That includes community and charitable work, two things we’re enormously passionate about, as well as the ability to work with some of their existing partners.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola features heavily in the new FM trailer (Image credit: Getty Images)

“We are very grateful to the Premier League and their other partners in our space for enabling us to be an officially licensed product of the world’s most commercially successful football league.”

Nivine Emeran, Director of Licensing at SEGA West, added: “After much anticipation, it's thrilling to partner with the Premier League and welcome them to Football Manager and our licensing family.”

So what does this mean? Essentially, you'll now be getting the real badges, players faces and kits in FM and won't have to install packs like some users choose to. This is a huge move for the series and only gets us more excited for the next iteration of the game…

