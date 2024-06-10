It's official: the Premier League is coming to Football Manager

By
published

Football Manager 2025 will have the Premier League licensed in one of the most exciting developments in FM for a while

Football Manager / Premier League
Football Manager 2025 will carry the official Premier League graphics (Image credit: Sports Interactive)

Football Manager now has the license for the Premier League. It's a day that users have been dreaming of.

Up until now, only two top-tier clubs in England have been licensed in the FM series per season, with Manchester City and Brighton the lucky pair for the last couple of years. Is it any surprise that these are two of the most managed clubs in the game?

Mark White
Mark White
Content Editor

Mark White is the Digital Content Editor at FourFourTwo. During his time on the brand, Mark has written three cover features on Mikel Arteta, Martin Odegaard and the Invincibles, and has written pieces on subjects ranging from Sir Bobby Robson’s time at Barcelona to the career of Robinho. An encyclopedia of football trivia and collector of shirts, he first joined the team back in 2020 as a staff writer. 