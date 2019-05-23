Thursday's big transfer rumours: Tottenham chasing Leeds United star

What the papers say

Tottenham are hoping to sign Leeds starlet Jack Clarke, according to the Mail, with the club said to be lining up a £10 million offer. The winger has attracted attention from a number of top-flight clubs after an impressive campaign in the Championship, with Spurs reportedly wanting to deter any competitors with an early bid.

Tottenham Hotspur’s Kieran Trippier has reportedly attracted interest from overseas

On the flip side, Spurs right-back Kieran Trippier could be heading for an exit door: the Mirror reports that his club are preparing to consider offers for the 28-year-old this summer. The England international looks to be in high demand, with Atletico Madrid and Napoli both believed to be interested in making a move.

A photo posted by on

Wolves appear to be the frontrunners to land Porto striker Moussa Marega, according to the Mirror, as the club look to bolster their attacking options after a successful return to the top flight. Leicester and West Ham are also said to be chasing the 28-year-old, whose contract includes a £30 million release clause.

Burnley are closing in on long-admired defender Craig Dawson, The Sun says. Boss Sean Dyche has tracked the West Brom player for years, the paper says, and is now hopeful a £15 million bid will bring the 28-year-old back to the Premier League.

Social media round-up

Who should be Man United's new No.1? https://t.co/e0zXWXyhdlpic.twitter.com/xKf2xn7kxJ— The Sun Football (@TheSunFootball) May 22, 2019

Marco's Asensio's decision amid interest from Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham https://t.co/G6JkjosJMVpic.twitter.com/NlS1C54x2k— Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) May 23, 2019

Players to watch

Harry Wilson: Newcastle, Southampton and Brighton all have their sights on the Liverpool winger, the Mirror reports. After an impressive loan spell at Derby in which he scored 18 goals, the Welsh star has caught the attention of several clubs, though the Rams also said to be keen on extending their star man’s time at Pride Park.

Ivan Rakitic: Manchester United are trying to secure the signature of the Barcelona midfielder, according to the Daily Record, as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer works on overhauling his squad in time for the new campaign.

Then read...

LIST 6 things we loved – and miss – about the Cup Winners’ Cup

QUIZ! Can you name the Americans with 10+ Premier League appearances?