Jason Tindall reveals David Brooks is a coronavirus concern

Bournemouth manager Jason Tindall is facing an anxious wait for the results of a Covid-19 test on midfielder David Brooks after the Welshman was unable to feature in the team’s 1-0 win against Norwich.

The Cherries won the Sky Bet Championship contest 1-0 and Tindall revealed afterwards: “I got a message from David Brooks late last night on my phone saying that he’s got feverish symptoms.

“The doctor went round to his house to check him and unfortunately he was unable to play.

“The doctor did test him (for Covid-19) and as of yet we haven’t had the results back.”

Bournemouth won the game thanks to an excellent goal from Arnaut Danjuma, the Dutchman’s second of the season, 10 minutes before half-time.

Tindall said: “It was a lovely goal from Arnie. He’s that type of player who can produce a goal from nothing.

“I think it’s really important to get off to a good start, especially when you’re a team that’s just got relegated from the Premier League and you’re a little bit down – so to beat one our rivals s fantastic.”

The hosts created two good early chances for Jack Stacey and Dom Solanke ,with Tim Krul saving superbly from both of them.

However, Krul was powerless to keep out Danjuma’s well-struck shot into the bottom corner from 20 yards after he had collected Stacey’s pass.

Norwich created little in the first half but were much better after the break and had two strong penalty appeals waved away.

First Adam Smith appeared to clip Max Aarons as he latched onto Oliver Skipp’s long pass.

Aarons, the subject of recent interest from Barcelona, then combined well with Onel Hernandez down the right to with the latter’s low cross just evading the outstretched boot of Teemu Pukki.

The visitors were appealing again when the ball bounced up and seemed to strike Steve Cook’s upper arm.

Canaries boss Daniel Farke said: “There were two penalty decisions against us. Last season we were blaming VAR but today I was wishing to have it back to be honest.”

Todd Cantwell and Emi Buendia have been the subject of transfer speculation and Farke surprisingly left out both from Norwich’s matchday squad.

“I just wish that this transfer window would end soon,” joked the German, who added that he did not feel either player was fully focussed but that he would not sell them for “even £100million.”

There was little between these two sides who were relegated from the Premier League last season and Farke remained upbeat about his team’s chances.

He added: “The first feeling is definitely to be disappointed but it was definitely one of our best performances of the season. We’ll definitely take lots of encouragement out of this game.”