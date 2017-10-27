Jones set for Spurs showdown, Mourinho has 'hope' for Bailly

Jose Mourinho confirmed Phil Jones will return for Manchester United's Premier League clash with Tottenham on Saturday and Eric Bailly could join him.

Jones was forced off with an injury to his thigh during United's 2-1 defeat at Huddersfield Town in their last league outing, with his replacement Victor Lindelof struggling as his deputy.

But the England international sat on the bench for the 2-0 win over Swansea City in the EFL Cup on Tuesday, and Mourinho said he is now "really ready".

Bailly has not played for United in almost a month, missing all of their last four games across all competitions after returning from international duty with what the club called an "unspecified problem".

Mourinho could not be certain that Bailly – like Jones – will make his return against Spurs, but he believes the Ivorian at least has a chance.

"Jones is good," Mourinho said in his pre-match news conference.

"He was on the bench on Tuesday, [there was] no need [for him] to play, but he was ready - so he is really ready.

"Eric - let's see, [he will have] one more training session, but he is the only one that I hope from the injured group that can be ready for tomorrow [Saturday]."