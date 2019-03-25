Jose Mourinho predicts Premier League failure in the Champions League

Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool and United have all qualified for the quarter-finals of the competition, with Spurs and City set to go head-to-head for a place in the final four.

Mourinho’s former side will face Barcelona while Liverpool take on Porto, but the Portuguese is forecasting a meeting between two European heavyweights from foreign shores in the Madrid final.

"Juventus and Barcelona are the two great candidates for the competition and will reach the final," Mourinho told AFP.

"All they talk about is [Cristiano] Ronaldo and [Lionel] Messi but I prefer to talk about Juve and Barcelona. I will always be a football coach and football continues to be a team sport.

"Juventus and Barcelona have experience, talent and a special player each. There are these special players, the teams end up becoming the best."

