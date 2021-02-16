Jose Mourinho’s job not under immediate threat but Tottenham monitoring situation - report

Jose Mourinho’s job is not under immediate threat but Tottenham are keeping a close eye on the situation, according to reports.

The Spurs boss has come under pressure in recent weeks amid a poor run of form for his side.

Tottenham were top of the Premier League table in the middle of December but have fallen to ninth two months later.

A run of three wins from their last 12 top-flight outings has knocked Mourinho’s side out of the title race.

Spurs now face a battle to finish in the top four, having lost four of their last five Premier League matches.

Tottenham will contest the League Cup final against Manchester City in April, but they were knocked out of the FA Cup by Everton last week.

Mourinho has also come in for criticism for his team’s cautious style of play, with a significant section of the fan base having grown frustrated.

But according to the Daily Mail , the Portuguese’s future is secure for now.

That is largely because of the hefty severance package that would be owed to Mourinho if he was sacked.

Chairman Daniel Levy, who appointed the former Chelsea and Manchester United boss in November 2019, is keen to give Mourinho a chance to turn the situation around.

But with the 58-year-old earning around £15m per year, it will not be cheap to get rid of him.

Tottenham have only recently stopped paying Mauricio Pochettino, who was appointed as PSG boss last month.

They are therefore willing to remain patient with Mourinho, but a failure to qualify for European competition could force the board’s hand.

Tottenham are currently six points adrift of the top four, although they are through to the last 32 of the Europa League, where Wolfsberger await.

Winning that competition would earn Mourinho’s side a place in the group stage of next season’s Champions League.

While you're here, subscribe to FourFourTwo today and save 37%. All the exclusive interviews, long reads, quizzes and more but with more than a third-off normal price.

NOW READ

FEATURE Best Premier League players EVER: 100 greatest footballers in England's top flight since 1992

INTERVIEW Jonathan Woodgate exclusive: “My period at Leeds was special – but I feel unfulfilled”

QUIZ Can you name the top FA Cup goalscorers since 1980?